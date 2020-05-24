Umar Aadil Dar expresses solidarity with Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai

Srinagar, May 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) led by its Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, visited the residence of Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Srinagar, today, on Eid-ul-Fitr, and expressed solidarity with him over the martyrdom of his son, Junaid Sehrai.

Speaking on the occasion, Umar Aadil Dar paid glowing tributes to Junaid Sehrai and his associate, Tariq Ahmed Sheikh, who were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and Search operation in Safakadal area of Srinagar on May 19.

He praised the services and sacrifices of Muhammad Ashrf Sehrai for the Kashmir cause and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the freedom struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

The members of delegation included Tawseef Ahmed and Shafiq Khan.

Like this: Like Loading...