2 more COVID-19 deaths in IOK, toll climbs to 23

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the death toll due to novel coronavirus has gone up to 23 after two more persons were confirmed as having died of the dreaded disease.

The sample of a 65-year old woman from Bogam area of Kulgam, who died at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar on May 23 (Saturday), tested positive, today.

Dr Salim Khan nodal officer Covid-19 at Govt Medical College Srinagar said that the woman was admitted at the hospital a day before his death with bilateral pneumonia. He added that the body of the deceased had been kept in the mortuary of GMC Srinagar till the report of the sample was available.

Earlier today, the samples of a sexagenarian lawyer from Trikuta Nagar area of Jammu returned positive after his death at a hospital in Jammu. Dr Ravinder Ratanpal, Medical Superintendent ASCOMS Hospital in Jammu said that the samples of the lawyer had gone few days ago and the report returned positive late last night, adding, “He had comorbidites and died yesterday.”

So far Srinagar district has highest number of the fatalities — 6 followed by Islamabad and Baramulla with four deaths each, Kulgam with three deaths while Budgam and Jammu have two each and one death each has been reported from Bandipora and Udhampur.

Pertinently, the number of overall Covid-19 patients at present in IOJ&K is 1673 out of which 1360 are in the Valley, 261 in Jammu division and 52 in Ladakh region.

On the other hand, a Sub-Inspector of Crime Investigation Department (CID) died of cardiac arrest in Bandipora district. The officer identified as Mohammad Ramzan Rather of CID Wing Ganderbal suffered a heart attack at his home, an official told media men. He was immediately shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar where he died. KMS—6R

