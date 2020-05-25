Dal Khalsa greets Kashmiri Muslims on Eid

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): Sikh organization Dal Khalsa has felicitated Kashmiri Muslims and their leadership on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Dal Khalsa Spokesperson Kanwarpal Singh in a message said that the Sikh organization had sent a message of brotherhood and wished happy Eid to all Kashmiri Muslim brethren and Syed Ali Gilani.

“Physically, he [Syed Ali Gilani] has been confined to the four walls of his house by Indian state for his political beliefs and ideology since many years. He is aged, unwell but enlightened and a devout Kashmiri nationalist- committed to the [freedom] cause,” the message added.

Like this: Like Loading...