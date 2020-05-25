Indian police thrash, detain cardiologist in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a senior cardiologist was thrashed by Indian police personnel and was kept in illegal custody in Srinagar.

After release from the custody, Dr Syed Maqbool, a well known cardiologist, while talking exclusively to media men in Srinagar said that he was stopped by police team in Hawal area of downtown in Srinagar when he was on way to SMHS hospital. “I was stopped by a cop and asked to go through an alternate route, where there was a huge traffic mess.

“I requested the policeman to allow me to take the different route, showed him my identity card and pleaded before him repeatedly, but he refused,” the doctor said. “When I disembarked from my vehicle, the policeman hit my stomach with the plastic cane in his hands.”

The doctor said he requested the policeman to let him talk to his senior. “And when the Station House Officer of (Zadibal police station) came to the spot, he whisked me away to the police station and first thing he did is he snatched my phone”.

“I requested him that I was on a call as being the interventional cardiologist and need to inform the Government Medical College (GMC) principal about the issue so that an alternate arrangement is made,” Dr Maqbool said. He said that the station police officer didn’t allow him to use his phone and instead “warned him of consequences.” “I couldn’t attend my duty,” he told.

Dr Irfan, senior cardiologist at SMHS hospital, said that the ill-treatment meted out to Dr Maqbool was unfortunate. “We are part of essential services and can’t always call hospital to send ambulances to ferry us time and again.”

“We have to travel in our private vehicles too,” he told. “We request Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to clarify if we need passes to travel or our cards are enough. If our identity cards are enough, then we should be allowed to reach our hospitals hassle free.” KMS—4R

