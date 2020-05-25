Indian troops martyr two youth in IOK

India destined to face defeat: Gilani

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district, today.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation, jointly launched by the personnel of Indian Army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Indian Police in Damhal Hanjipora area of the district. The authorities suspended all mobile Internet services in Kulgam and Shopian districts.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a message once again urged people to thwart Indian designs against Muslim identity of Jammu and Kashmir by not selling their property to outsiders, not even for the purpose of trade, education and development. The APHC Chairman stressed the need for determination and unity to counter frequent changes being brought about by the oppressor India in Jammu and Kashmir. However, he made it clear that India was destined to face defeat and the final victory will be on the Kashmiris’ side. He pointed out that India was afraid of even dead bodies of the Kashmiri martyrs and was not handing them over to the parents for burial. He asked the Muslim countries around the world to break their silence and prove loyalty to Islam as the heart of Muslim world is being stabbed with another Palestine in the making in Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Khawaja Firdous in their separate statements in Srinagar denounced the use of brute force by Indian forces on peaceful protesters in the occupied territory. They demanded immediate release of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and Kashmir.

A renowned cardiologist, Dr Syed Maqbool, was thrashed and illegally detained by Indian police in Hawal area of Srinagar when he was on his way to attend patients at SMHS hospital. He was dragged out of his car, thrashed and locked up in a local police station.

Meanwhile, Sikh organization, Dal Khalsa in a message felicitated Kashmiri Muslims and their leadership on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Dal Khalsa said Syed Ali Gilani had been confined to the four walls of his house by Indian state for his political beliefs and ideology since many years.

On the other hand, the Canada-based World Sikh Parliament alongside Sikh organisations across the globe welcomed powerful international voices against the rising Hindutva in India. The organization congratulated all those who stood against the fascist agenda of India’s ruling elite aimed at undermining collective and individual human rights, mass killings by state and non-state actors, judicial activism that perversely targets minority interests and the creation of a media-driven frenzy of hate against those who resist being ‘Hinduised’. KMS

