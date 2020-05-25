Lockdown eclipsed Eid celebrations in Kashmir velley

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations were a low-key affair on Sunday as most of the faithful marked the culmination of the fasting month of Ramadan by offering thanksgiving prayers at home in view of the strict lockdown.

No Eid prayers were offered for the second consecutive time in major mosques and shrines of Kashmir as Indian Army and police had enforced restrictions in most parts of the valley including Srinagar city.

People were forced to offer Eid prayers at home — either individually or in small groups comprising family members.

Police personnel made announcements early in the morning on public address systems, asking people not to congregate for Eid prayers due to the lockdown.

However, congregation Eid prayers were held in some mosques located in the interior parts of cities and towns.

Last year, Eid-ul-Azha prayers could not be offered in Kashmir as authorities had imposed strict curfew in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

