Samad Inqlab’s remand extended till June 19 in IOK

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi was presented before a court in Srinagar via video conferencing.

The Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the judge, after hearing the arguments, fixed the next hearing of the case on June 19 and extended the remand of Abdul Samad Inqilabi.

He said that Abdul Samad Inqilabi had been detained several times under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and is still behind the bars under the same act.

The spokesman said that Abdul Samad Inqilabi was in dire need of medical care as He had been suffering from various deadly diseases due to which his life is in danger.

Demanding the immediate release of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory, he said in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Hurriyat leaders and activists should be released immediately.

