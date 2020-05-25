Use of brute force by troops on protesters in IOK condemned

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In Occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous has strongly condemned the use of brute force by Indian troops on peaceful protesters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian forces tortured Kashmiri Muslims because they celebrated Eid with Pakistan. He said Kashmiri people have loved Pakistan from day one and follow Pakistan in Islamic festivals and other matters and will continue to do so in future.

Khwaja Firdous paid homage to two Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Kulgam. He said that sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed go waste and the Kashmiri people would take the ongoing liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

