Al-Moosvi demands repatriation of IOK pilgrims stranded in Iran

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has demanded immediate repatriation of Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Iran for the past several months.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that an empty passenger plane reached New Delhi from Iran, yesterday, but none of the pilgrims was repatriated.

He said, most of these pilgrims are elderly men and women who need be repatriated on priority basis. He added that the problems of these pilgrims are increasing day by day and their families are worried about them.

Meanwhile, Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian paid homage to the medical staff especially the doctors who are performing their duties during the current critical situation caused by coronavirus pandemic. The party spokesman strongly condemned the ill-treatment of doctors and other healthcare workers by Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory.

