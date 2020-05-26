Another person dies of coronavirus in IOK, toll rises to 24

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, one more person became victim of coronavirus pandemic, today, taking the overall death toll due to the dreaded disease to 24 in the territory.

A 90-year-old man from Khaloora Kulgam breathed his last at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in the early hours today. “The patient was suffering from pneumonia with chief complaints of fever and breathlessness,” Medical Superintendent of Soura Hospital Dr Farooq Jan said.

With the fatality, the death count due to the virus has gone up to 4 in Kulgam. So far Srinagar district has highest number of this fatality, 6, followed by Islamabad, Baramulla and Kulgam with four deaths each while Budgam and Jammu have two each and one death each has been reported from Bandipora and Udhampur.

Meanwhile, IOJ&K reported 51 more positive cases until yesterday evening, 14 from the Kashmir Valley, 33 from Jammu division and 4 from Ladakh region, taking the total number of positive cases in the entire occupied territory to 1720. Out of these, 1374 are in the Valley, 294 in Jammu division and 52 in Ladakh region.

