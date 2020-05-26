Gurkhas will ‘fight if necessary’, Nepal strongly reacts to Indian Army chief’s statement

Kathamumndu, May 26 (KMS): The Nepal government has said that the Indian Army chief statement has insulted their country.

Indian Army chief’s comments on the Kalapani dispute had hurt the sentiments of Nepali Gurkhas, this was said by Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwor Pokhrel.

With the relationship between Nepal and India precariously placed on account of a dispute over land high in the mountains, Nepal’s Defence Minister accused the Indian Army chief of insulting his country.

Last week, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane said that Nepal’s strident objections to a new road being built in Uttarakhand is “at the behest of someone else”. The allusion to China was clear.

In a media interview, he said General Manoj Naravane’s indirect reference to alleged Chinese hand behind the diplomatic spat was “condemnable” and the Nepal army would fight if necessary.

“Such a statement is an insulting statement made by ignoring Nepal’s history, our social characteristics and freedom. With this, the Indian CoAS (Army chief) has also hurt the sentiments of the Nepali Gurkha army personnel who lay down their lives to protect India. It must now become difficult for them to stand tall in front of the Gurkha forces,” Nepal’s Defence minister Ishwor Pokhrel said in a local newspaper today, according to media reports.

“How professional is it for the head of the Army to make a political statement? We don’t have anything like that here. Nepali Army does not go vocal on such matters. The army is not there to speak,” Nepal’s Defence Minister said today.

“All the territories east of Kali (Mahakali) river, including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh, belong to Nepal,” its officials have said.

Ruling Nepal Communist Party lawmakers have also tabled a special resolution in parliament demanding the return of Nepal’s territory in Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh, a report in Nepalese news outlet said.

The Nepali PM has said in parliament that he will “bring back at any cost” the three territories. He also blamed India for infecting Nepal with coronavirus.

