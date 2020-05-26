Hurriyat leaders strongly denounce killings, CASOs by Indian troops in IOK

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Umar Aadil Dar has expressed resentment against the anti-people policies being employed by the ruling dispensation in India to crush the people’s struggle for right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Umar Aadil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Freedom sentiment runs deep in the minds of every citizen of Kashmir and no power can break the resolve of people and the resistance leadership of Kashmir.”

He said the fact remains that Kashmir dispute poses a great threat to peace not for only South Asia but the entire world and stressed the need for accepting the ground realities and taking concrete steps to resolve the dispute in a peaceful atmosphere.

Permanent peace, he added, can only be achieved after finding a dignified solution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance to the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He paid tributes to Kulgam martys, stating that youth are spilling their hot blood only to free Kashmir from the clutches of forcible Indian control. People and the resistance leadership are committed to safeguard the blood of martyrs,” he said.

He strongly condemned the fresh wave of cordon and search operations in entire Kashmir’s valley on daily basis where people were asked to come out their homes and were forced to spend hours in the open.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement while denouncing the killings and search operations by Indian forces in the occupied territory urged the United Nations to intervene to save the lives of the Kashmiri people from brutal Indian forces.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement Vice Chairman Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement strongly condemned the arrest of the Kashmiri youth by Indian forces on Eid day and their shifting to unknown locations. He said India has been unleashing brutal atrocities against the Kashmiri people during the past nine-month lockdown.

Zahid Ashraf, Vice-chairman, J&K Young Men’s League terming the high-handedness of the colonial apparatus on Eid as cruel said that such disregard of sacred days and occasions had exposed the ugly face of the so-called India. He said that the brutal behavior of the occupation regime was only stoking the hatred and hardening further the Kashmiris’ resolve of wresting freedom from the Indian yoke. He appealed to the International community not to forsake the oppressed and fettered people of occupied Kashmir.

