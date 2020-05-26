IOK doctors protest against harassment of healthcare professionals

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, doctors at a super-speciality hospital in Shireenbagh area of Srinagar held a token protest, today, against the harassment of healthcare professionals by Indian police in the territory.

The doctors were holding placards that read “they may stop us, beat us, strip us, arrest us but we will always be there for you”.

A video of Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora, Dr Tajamul Hussain, being stopped by Indian police has gone viral on social media. The medical officer was on way to inspect a quarantine centre and sample collection centre in the north Kashmir district.

A senior doctor was humiliated and detained for a day by policemen in Srinagar on Sunday while he was on way to the hospital. Dr Syed Maqbool, a senior cardiologist, had told media that he was beaten up and abused by the policemen.

The incident has sparked outrage in the medical fraternity with Principal, Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid, demanding a swift action.

After the incident came to light, SSP, Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal had ordered a probe into it. He had said a complaint has been registered against the doctor for allegedly preventing a policeman from doing his duty.

The Doctors’ Association Kashmir (DAK) has called for a one-day black band protest, tomorrow, against these incidents.

