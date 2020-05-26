Pro-Mujahideen banners appear in Srinagar, Pulwama

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, banners with photographs of prominent martyred mujahideen, including Burhan Wani,, Dr Manan Wani and Riyaz Naikoo, have again appeared in different areas of Srinagar and adjoining districts, today.

The banners on behalf of Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyet Kashmir have been pasted in streets, walls and electricity poles in downtown and Barzulla areas of Srinagar and Mazar-e-Shuhada in Tral area of Pulwama district.

The banners showing photographs of Burhan Wani, Riyaz Naikoo, Dr Manan Wani, Junaid Sehrai, Mohammad Yasin Yatoo alias Yasin Ganzanvi, Sabzar Ahmad, Merajud Din Bangroo and others martyrs, read ‘Nation is Indebted to These Heroes’. The banners reiterated that the mission of these martyrs would be taken to its logical conclusion, against all odds.

