Three persons injured in Badgam blast

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, three persons were injured in a blast in Tosamaidan area of Badgam district, today.

An explosion occurred in Tosamaidian area today afternoon in which three people were injured, one of them critically.

“In the incident, three persons suffered injuries and have been taken to nearby Primary Health Centre where the condition of one among them is said to be critical,” police officials said.

It may be recalled that Tosamaidan was used by the Indian Army as an artillery firing range for many years up to 2014 and in May 2018 it was thrown open for public.

Like this: Like Loading...