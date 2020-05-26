Twitter announces support for campaign to restore 4G internet in IOK

Islamabad, May 26 (KMS): Social media platform, Twitter, today announced support for the #KeepItOn campaign for restoration of 4G internet in occupied Kashmir.

Although the company isn’t joining the campaign, but will be creating a special emoji for the hashtag on its platform. Twitter usually charges companies for branded hashtags like this or creates them only for events and trends with global or national importance.

“We know people quickly move through their timeline and a Tweet needs to stand out to get attention. We call this “stopping power” and branded emojis help marketers achieve it. The amount of attention ads receive increases by almost 10% when branded emojis are included in the ad,” the company wrote in a blog post earlier.

“To help raise awareness of this important issue, Twitter is pleased to support the #KeepItOn campaign, with the launch of a special emoji. #KeepItOn is a coalition of more than 200 organisations – ranging from research centers to rights and local advocacy groups, detection networks, and media organizations – located within 75 countries around the world, fighting to end Internet shutdowns globally,” Monique Meche, VP – Global Public Policy and Philanthropy at Twitter, wrote in a blog post.

#KeepItOn is a coalition of organizations formed in April this year to impress upon the Indian government to restore 4G Internet connection to occupied Kashmir.

“We, the undersigned organizations, write to reiterate our call on the government of India to lift the restriction on 4G high-speed internet access in the Jammu and Kashmir region as a step toward the containment of the COVID-19 virus and related healthcare needs,” the group wrote in an open letter earlier.

The letter was signed by organisations like Access Now, AfroLeadership, Americans for Democracy & Human Rights in Bahrain, Association Francophone pour les Droits de l’Homme, Bloggers Association of Kenya, Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies and more. The letter was signed by over 40 global rights organizations.

