Ashraf Sehrai, others strongly denounce attack on Sikh temple in UK

Srinagar, May 27 (KMS): The Kashmiris from across the Line of Control and the world over including senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai have strongly condemned an attack on a Sikh temple in the United Kingdom and have expressed solidarity with the Sikh community.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar while condemning the incident that took place at Guru Arjun Dev Ji Gurdwara in Derby, UK, said that the incident was also painful because the Sikh nation had always championed the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement also expressed deep shock and anguish over the cowardly and criminal act against the gurdwara saying the purpose of the act was to create disharmony between Muslims and Sikh brothers.

Jammu and kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman, Umar Adil Dar in a statement condemned the vandalism at Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara in Derby describing it as an individual act. He demanded thorough investigation of the inhuman act. He lauded the support of the Sikh community to the Kashmir cause.

Kashmir Tehreek khawateen Chairperson Zamurda Habib in a statement issued in Srinagar while denouncing the attack stressed the need for Sikh-Muslim unity to thwart the evil designs of the common enemy. Hurriyat leaders Yasmeen Raja,Firdous Ahmad Shah and Khawaja Firduus in their statements also denounced the sacrilegious act.

Khawaja Firdous termed the act as an artifact of Indian intelligence agencies to take revenge from the Sikh community for supporting the Kashmir cause.

The Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement in Jammu said the way Sikh community has come forward in support of the Kashmiri people and other oppressed communities of the world is not being tolerated by the Indian agencies and they are hell-bent on creating wedge between Sikhs and Kashmiri Muslims. However he said these kinds of tactics are not going to deter the sikh community from standing with the oppressed people of Kashmir. He also demanded strict action against the perpetrators of the crime and unmasking real culprits behind the act.

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Wednesday while reacting to this dastardly incident in a statement in Srinagar said that the planned attack on the temple was a handiwork of the Indian secret agencies as the successive governments of India had always tried to portray the ongoing Kashmir’s struggle as a conflict between the Muslim and non-Muslim communities to give it a communal colour.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, in a statement issued in Srinagar, while strongly condemning the attack on Arjan Dev Gurdwara in Derby, UK causing huge damage to the Sikh worship place, said such despicable attacks have no justification whatsoever and must be rejected categorically. It pointed out that the attack might be a part of larger conspiracy to harm Sikh-Muslim bonding the world over as the two communities have come together on many issues relating to them including the issue of Kashmir and the Khalistan movement. Expressing solidarity with the Sikh community, TWI said that those who are behind this attack must be brought to book and deserve strict punishment.

The Convener of Tehree-e-Hurriyat AJK chapter, Ghulam Muhammad Safi in a statement in Islamabad also condemned the attack on the gurdwara in the UK.

The Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, in a statement said, the Hurriyat forum condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He expressed solidarity with Sikh community.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League leaders Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Nisar Ahmad said that any such act against any religious center or place is illegal, inhuman and uncivilized and needs to be condemned forcefully. They hailed the humanitarian work of Sikh Gurudwara Langars providing food amid the COVID-19 crisis to their Kashmiri brethren stranded in India.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party on Wednesday termed the attack as a handiwork of Indian secret agencies. The DFP Acting Chairman Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement in Islamabad said that the attack was a deep rooted conspiracy aimed at creating disunity between Muslims and the Sikh communities. The planned attack he said was to damage and destroy this age-old interfaith harmony and friendship between the two communities.

Vice Chairman of Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf in a statement strongly denounced the act of vandalism committed at the Sikh temple in England. He said the act is unpardonable as Islam taught respect for every faith and place of worship. He called upon the British authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly as to was the handiwork of Indian agencies who wanted to drive a wedge between Muslims and Sikhs especially against Pakistan, which earned much support from Sikhs by opening their sacred Kartarpur Gurdwara.

In London, the Patron-in-Chief of All Parties International Kashmir Coordination Committee, Mufti Hafiz Fazal Ahmed Qadri, President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, Raja Fahim Kayani and Mohammad Ghalib, President of Tehreek-e- Kashmir Europe in their statements also condemned the attack on a Sikh Gurdwara in Derby.

They expressed their support to the Sikh community on behalf of the entire Kashmiri and Pakistani community in the UK. “Anybody who has committed this horrible act does not represent Kashmiris and Pakistanis, at all,” they said and reiterated that everybody has freedom of worship according to his beliefs.

Leaders of the Kashmiri and Pakistani community from Derby including Yahya Akhter, Chaudhry Mohammed Farooq, Chaudhry Mohammed Azam, Abdul Rehman Bhagri, Gulzar Ahmed and others reiterated their full support to the Sikh community.

