Attack on Sikh temple in UK widely condemned

India’s plan to shift Naikoo’s body flayed

Srinagar, May 27 (KMS): The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over have strongly condemned an attack on a Sikh temple in the United Kingdom and have termed it as handiwork of Indian secret agencies.

The Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara in Derby was assaulted, what some media outlets reported, by some unidentified man on Monday. Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in their separate statements in Srinagar, today, said the attack on the gurdwara was also painful because the Sikh community had always championed the freedom cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Expressing solidarity with the Sikh community, they said the way the Sikh people helped Kashmiris during attacks by Hindu extremists across India after August 2019 was an unforgettable chapter of the history. They pointed out that frustrated by Sikh-Muslim unity Indian secret agencies were now trying to create discord between Muslims and Sikhs through such sacrilegious acts and they were trying to defame the Kashmir movement.

Others who condemned the attack on the Sikh gurdwara in the United Kingdom included Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Bilal Siddiqui, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Umar Adil Dar, Zamurda Habib, Khawaja Firdous, Yasmeen Raja, Mir Shahid Saleem, Firdous Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Shafi Lone, National Front, Mahaz-e-Azadi, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Aijaz Rehmani, Nisar Ahmad, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar and members of Kashmiri community based in the UK. They expressed support to the Sikh community on behalf of the entire Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, in occupied Kashmir, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations in different districts of the territory. The troops during the operations in Akhal, Drubgam, Nikloora,Malikpora, Dalipora, Margi Orchards, Gofbal, Badambagh and Zoona Reshi areas sealed all entry and exit points and conducted door-to-door search operations.

The troops also harassed and humiliated three journalists Umar Rashid, Junaid and Javaid Ahmed Shah in Srinagar and Pulwma districts. The journalists were thrashed and abused despite showing valid press cards.

In view of huge number of people visiting the grave of renowned mujahid commander, Riyaz Naikoo, Indian Army has decided to shift his dead body from Sonamarg, Gandarbal, to an unknown location in the territory. Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Vice Chairman, Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement denounced the Indian Army’s plan. He said the move is part of the Indian Army’s sinister agenda to prevent large-scale visits by the Kashmiris to the martyrs’ graveyards.

Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Vice Chairman Qazi Muhammad Imran in a statement in Islamabad paid glowing tributes to martyred Mujahid Commander Qazi Ihsan-ul-Haq on his 21st martyrdom anniversary, today.

