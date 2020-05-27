Glowing tributes paid to Qazi Ihsan on martyrdom anniversary

Islamabad, May 27 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement has paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Mujahid Commander Qazi Ihsan-ul-Haq alias Qazi Shams-ul-Haq on his 21st martyrdom anniversary, today.

The Vice Chairman of Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Muhammad Imran, in a statement issued in Islamabad, said that the martyred commander was a very brave and courageous commander who fought against the Indian Army for two years.

He said that the martyred commander belonged to Sarankot Bari area of Poonch district. He said that he was martyred by the Indian Army on May 27, 2000 in Hill Kaka area of Sarankot along with one of his associates.

Qazi Mohammad Imran said that Qazi Ehsan fought against the occupational troops for two days. He said that the Kashmiris offering great sacrifices against illegal Indian occupation and these sacrifices would one day bring fruit.

He urged the United Nations to take notice of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and put pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir issue in line with its resolutions.

