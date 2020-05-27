India planning to shift Riyaz Naikoo’s body to unknown place

Move is aimed at preventing people’s visits: Majeed Mir

Srinagar, May 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in view of huge number of people visiting the grave of renowned mujahid commander, Riyaz Naikoo, Indian Army has decided to shift his dead body from Sonamarg, Gandarbal, to an unknown location in the territory.

The decision has been taken to stop the visits on massive scale by the local people to the grave of the mujahid commander. Riyaz Naikoo was martyred by Indian troops on May 06, 2020 and the authorities buried his body in Sonamarg, Gandarbal, far away from his hometown, Baigpora in Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Vice Chairman, Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement in Islamabad said that the Indian Army was burying the bodies of Kashmiri martyrs in the graveyards, run by itself in Sonamarg, Gandarbal, and Ori, Baramulla, instead of handing them over to their families for proper burial.

He said the move is aimed at preventing massive participation of the Kashmiris in the prayers for the martyrs at the graveyards. He deplored that the Indian Army was carrying out this heinous act under the guise of coronavirus.

He said that the body of martyred commander Riaz Naiko was also buried in the area of Sonamarg, Gandarbal, but when the troops noticed that a large number of people were visiting his grave to offer Fateha, they have decided to shift the body to an unknown location. He said that India could not take away the Kashmiris’ love for their martyrs though such inhuman tactics.

