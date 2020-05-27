Indian troops continue cordon operations in IOK

Police harrased another Kashmiri journalist

Srinagar, May 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations in different districts of the territory while police harassed another Kashmiri journalist in a bid to hush up Indian forces’ brutalities in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations at Akhal, Drubgam, Nikloora,Malikpora, Dalipora and Margi Orchards in Pulwama district and sealed all entry and exit points of the areas to conduct house-to-house searches.

The troops also launched cordon and search operations in Gofbal and adjacent areas of Kulgam district, which has been mostly affected by dreaded coronavirus disease. The troops also carried out operations at Badambagh in Sopore and Zoona Reshi in Kuwpara.

Indian troops arrested one Waseem Ahmad Ganai in Srinagar city.

Meanwhile, a senior Journalist and the owner of a Daily, was harassed and humiliated by Indian police in Srinagar. Javaid Ahmed Shah, the owner of newspaper ‘Good Morning Kashmir said, “I was humiliated and harassed by police party led by SHO Khanyar and he didn’t honour the valid movement card issued by the office of District Development Commissioner Srinagar. My mobile phone was confiscated and the photographs that I had captured were deleted.”

He added that policemen even abused him when he revealed his identity. “Everyone was walking smoothly and even traffic was plying normally. The police party targeted only me and probably they were infuriated after seeing my press card,” he said.

