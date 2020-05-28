Attack on temple in UK evokes more condemnation

Jammu, May 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, various Sikh organisations including Sikh Intellectuals Circle Jammu and Kashmir, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), International Sikh Federation, Sikh Students Federation and Sikh Youth of Jammu and Kashmir have strongly condemned the attack on a temple in Derby, UK, and demanded a thorough probe by the UK government.

Sikh leaders of these organisations including Chairman of Sikh Intellectuals Circle Jammu and Kashmir, Narinder Singh Khalsa, Bhai Gurdev Singh, Ranjit Singh, Amarjit Singh, Amandip Singh, Rajinder Singh, Devinder Singh, Manmohan Singh, Surinder Singh and Manjit Singh in a joint statement said that immediate reaction and concern of the entire Kashmiri and Pakistani community in UK and elsewhere was quite satisfactory and clear to understand the motive behind all such mysterious acts to sabotage Muslim-Sikh unity.

Narinder Singh Khalsa said that after the opening of Kartarpur corridor, the enemies of growing Muslim-Sikh understanding and unity were totally frightened and were hell bent upon to sabotage it.

He said that from Afghanistan to Derby, UK, their motive was to weaken and defame the indigenous movements of Kashmiris and Sikhs communities worldwide. He said the Sikh community is wholeheartedly supporting the Kashmir freedom movement and appealed to the Sikh community to remain vigilant and cautious to thwart all such sabotage attempts of enemies.

Meanwhile, the President of Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami AJK-chapter, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah, in a statement in Islamabad denounced the attack, calling it a cowardly act. He said that such extremist elements had no space in any civilized society and religion. “The Sikh and the Muslim communities have always lived in harmony worldwide. We need to loudly call out such attacks,” he added.

Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah also expressed solidarity with the families of the illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

