FO condemns commencement of construction at Babri Masjid site

Islamabad, May 28 (KMS): Foreign Office spokesperson has condemned the commencement of construction at Babri Masjid site.

The spokesperson in a statement in Islamabad said that the world was grappling with the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and the RSS-BJP in India was busy unabashedly advancing the Hindutva agenda.

She said the commencement of construction of a Mandir at the site of the historic Babri Masjid in Ayodhya yesterday is another step in this direction and the government and people of Pakistan condemn it in the strongest terms.

Aisha Farooqui went on to say the commencement of the Mandir’s construction is a sequel to the controversial decision given by the Indian Supreme Court on 9 November 2019, which completely failed to uphold the demands of justice.

The Supreme Court’s verdict shredded the veneer of so-called secularism of India by making clear that the minorities are not safe in India and that they have to fear for their lives, beliefs and places of worship, she added.

The spokesperson said the developments relating to the Babri Masjid, the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act, initiation of the National Register of Citizens process, and the targeted killings of Muslims in Delhi in February this year are vivid illustrations of how Muslims in India are being marginalized, dispossessed, demonized and subjected to senseless violence.

The frequent mob lynching by cow vigilantes and sinister schemes like ‘ghar wapsi’, ‘love jihad’ and ‘Corona jihad’ are part of this mindset. The right-wing “Hindutva” agenda, which appears to have permeated the state institutions as well, is moving fast towards turning India into a “Hindu Rashtra.”

The spokesman further said the rising tide of religious bigotry in India is well-documented by international human rights organizations, regularly highlighted by the international media, and raised in a number of world Parliaments.

She said that the international community must hold India to account for the continuous violations of human rights of minorities and urge the Indian government to take immediate steps to ensure that the rights of all minorities are fully protected and promoted as per India’s obligations under international instruments to which it is a party.

