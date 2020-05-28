Hilal War condemns attack on Sikh temple in UK

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Political Party (PPP) Chairman, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War has condemned an attack on a Sikh gurdwara in United Kingdom and termed it as a cowardly act aimed at defaming the movement of right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

While expressing solidarity with Sikh community, Hilal War in a statement in Srinagar said the attack on gurdwara is a well thought-out plan to create a wedge between Sikh-Muslim unity.

“The British Government must order an immediate and impartial probe into the incident so that the perpetrators are brought to book” said Hilal war.

