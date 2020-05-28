India extends ban on high-speed internet in IOK

Temple attack meant to destroy Sikh-Muslim unity

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities have extended ban on high-speed internet service in the territory to further victimize the freedom-loving Kashmiris who are already suffering due to military siege and coronavirus outbreak.

An order issued by the Home Department of occupied Kashmir said that the gag on Internet connectivity would continue until further orders. Narendra Modi-led fascist government in New Delhi had suspended the internet and mobile phone services in occupied Kashmir on August 05, last year, when it revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under lockdown.

Meanwhile, 48 rights groups from different parts of the world, including US-based Human Rights Watch in a letter to the World Health Organisation urged the World Body to impress upon India to restore internet access in Kashmir. The rights groups informed the WHO that residents in Jammu and Kashmir were unable to access information about COVID-19 due to the restriction of high-speed internet access.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum comprising Faisal Ahmed, Jamshed Ahmed and Sahil Ahmed visited the residences of martyrs Sabzar Ahmed Sofi, Ishfaq Ahmed Paul and Irfan Ahmed Digoo and many other victims of Indian brutalities in Islamabad and Pulwama districts and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Indian troops during a cordon and search operation blasted a car and damaged several houses in Pulwama district. The troops also fired several gunshots on a person in Ayengund Rajpora area of the district.

The High Court of occupied Kashmir, today, dismissed the appeal of the President of High Court Bar Association, Mian Abdul Qayoom, seeking revocation of his illegal detention under black law, Public Safety Act.

On the other hand, various Sikh organisations including Sikh Intellectuals Circle Jammu and Kashmir, Shiromani Akali Dal, International Sikh Federation, Sikh Students Federation and Sikh Youth of Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement in Jammu while condemning an attack on a Sikh temple in the UK said the motive behind all such mysterious acts was to sabotage Muslim-Sikh unity. Prominent Sikh leader Narinder Singh Khalsa said that after the opening of Kartarpur corridor, the enemies of growing Muslim-Sikh unity were totally frightened and were hell bent upon sabotaging this understanding. He said that from Afghanistan to Derby, UK, their motive was to weaken and defame the indigenous movements of Kashmiris and Sikhs communities worldwide. He reiterated that the Sikh community was wholeheartedly supporting the Kashmir freedom movement and asked them to remain vigilant to thwart all such sabotage attempts of enemies.

