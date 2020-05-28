India threatening regional peace, human rights: FO spokesperson

Islamabad, May 28 (KMS): Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui says India is threatening not only the peace and security in the region, but also human rights and rights to live in freedom to all minorities within its jurisdiction.

Talking, exclusively to Radio Pakistan’s News and Current Affairs Channel, she said India, through its unilateral actions, is pushing RSS inspired agenda in the region, which is increasingly becoming a threat to peace and tranquility in the area.

She said India has taken some unilateral actions along the Line of Actual control in a disputed region of Eastern Ladakh in a bid to change the situation on ground, which prompted China to take a position in this regard.

Aisha Farooqui said Beijing has taken a principled position on the situation along the LAC and the border areas and India has to see the push back from China.

The Spokesperson said due to unilateral actions by New Delhi, neighbouring countries like China, Pakistan, and Nepal, have soared relations with India.

She said Indian rulers are pursuing policies of Islamophobia, exclusion and discrimination against minorities.

Regarding grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, the Spokesperson said extra judicial killings are on the rise in the occupied territory and people are facing worst kind of oppression at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

She said even bodies of martyred Kashmiri youth are not handed over to their families for burial.

Aisha Farooqui said medical assistance in Occupied Kashmir is being denied to innocent people, who need this help because of COVID-19 pandemic.

