Indian troops blast a car, damage houses in Pulwama

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops blasted a private car and damaged several houses in Pulwama district.

The personnel of 44 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and police during a cordon and search operation fired several gunshots on a person, who escaped unhurt due to the darkness, in Ayengund Rajpora area of the district. Later, the troops blasted a car in the area. The troops also damaged several houses and broke window-panes in the area.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Kulgam, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Badgam and other areas of the occupied territory.

