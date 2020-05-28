IOK HC dismisses bail appeal of Mian Qayoom

Upholds PSA detention of HCBA President

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court on Thursday dismissed the appeal of the President of High Court Bar Association, Mian Abdul Qayoom, seeking revocation of his illegal detention under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

In a 57-page judgment, the court of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul upheld the illegal detention of Mian Abdul Qayoom, under the PSA.

While dismissing the Letter Patent Appeal (LPA) of the HCBA President, the judges remarked that principally saying, they have taken note of the judgments of the Indian Supreme Court cited by the Bar and endeavored to abide by what courts are ordained to do.

The court upheld the detention order on the basis that grounds are not stale but are proximate.

The High Court had reserved the decision on the plea by Mian Qayoom against the single bench order, which had dismissed his plea against the PSA detention. The proceeding was conducted through videoconferencing.

Mian Abdul Qayoom was booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act in August, last year. After his detention under the PSA in August last year, he was initially lodged in Central Jail Srinagar wherefrom he was shifted to Agra jail in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. He was, then, shifted to Delhi’s Tihar Jail after he suffered a heart attack in Agra jail. KMS—9M

Like this: Like Loading...