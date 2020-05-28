JKYSF expresses solidarity with martyrs’ families in IOK

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS: In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred youth in Pulwama and Islamabad districts and urged the international community to take notice of the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the territory.

On the directives of the party Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, a delegation led by Faisal Ahmed and comprising Jamshed Ahmed and Sahil Ahmed visited the residences of Shaheed Sabzar Ahmed Sofi at Naina Sangam in Islamabad district, Shaheed Ishfaq Ahmed Paul of Panzgam, Pulwama, Shaheed Irfan Ahmed Digoo of Litter Sangam and many other victims of the Indian brutalities and expressed solidarity with the martyrs’ families.

The members of the delegation said that sacrifices of the martyrs would not go waste and the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for right to self-determination till it reached its logical conclusion.

