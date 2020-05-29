AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led forum condemns Indian brutalities in IOK

Islamabad, May 29 (KMS): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum has condemned Indian atrocities on the innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

The Hurriyat forum in a meeting held in Islamabad with its Convener, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, in chair, said that the world was fighting COVID-19 pandemic but India was committing brutalities against the people of occupied Kashmir.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi speaking on the occasion said that the families of two women, Aasiya and Neelofar, of Shopian, were still awaiting justice after the passage of 11 years.

Indian men in uniform abducted Aasiya (17) and her sister-in-law Neelofar (22) after they had gone to their orchard on May 29, 2009, and gang-raped and subsequently murdered them. Their bodies were recovered from a stream in the area on the next morning.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi demanded of the world community and international human rights organizations to hold India accountable for its crimes in occupied Kashmir.

Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Zahid Safi and Mian Muzaffar attended the meeting while other members participate through video link. KMS

