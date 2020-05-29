Concern expressed over continued CASOs by Indian troops in IOK

Islamabad, May 29 (KMS: APHC-AJK chapter leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Syed Aijaz Rehmani, has expressed concern over the continued cordon and search operations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad said that India was violating the international laws in the occupied territory and its troops were suppressing the Kashmiris’ indigenous liberation movement through use of brute force. He said that India would never succeed in its nefarious designs of intimidating the Kashmiri people into submission.

He said, the Kashmir dispute poses a threat not only to the regional peace but also to the entire world. He urged New Delhi to accept the ground realities and take concrete steps for peaceful settlement of the lingering dispute. Hindutva agenda of communal forces like RSS is becoming a threat to peace and prosperity in the region, he added.

Syed Aijaz Rehmani deplored that judicial killings were also on the rise in occupied Kashmir during the deadly coronavirus and people were facing the worst kind of oppression at the hands of Indian troops. He said that even bodies of martyred Kashmiri youth were not handed over to their families for burial.

He appealed to the UN and human rights organizations to take notice of the rights situation in occupied Kashmir where India has created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

Like this: Like Loading...