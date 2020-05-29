Hizbul Mujahideen rejects reports of attack on Syed Salahuddin

Islamabad, May 29 (KMS): The Hizbul Mujahideen spokesman has categorically rejected the reports of Indian media regarding any attack on Hizbul Mujahideen Supreme Commander, Syed Salahuddin.

The spokesman, Saleem Hashmi in a statement said that no attack was carried out on Syed Salahuddin.

The spokesman advised the Indian media to reveal to the Indian masses the fact that how the Indian army personnel were biting dust while confronting China. He maintained that fake news items produced by the Indian media would not change the ground realities.

