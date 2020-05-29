India jeopardizing regional peace through its sordid ambitions: FM

Islamabad, May 29 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India is jeopardizing peace of the region through pursuing its sordid ambitions.

In an interview, he said New Delhi is continuously committing ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and targeting armless women and children.

The Foreign Minister said dangerous designs of India have now been cleared before the world community as well.

He said Pakistan is a peace loving country and we have no aggressive designs against any country. He, however, said our quest for peace must not be taken as a sign of weakness.

Taking part in the program, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan’s nuclear program is not against any country, but to ensure peace and maintain the balance of power in the region.

He said India has faced severe embarrassment in Laddakh in recent standoff with China.

The Minister said Indian government cannot succeed in its efforts to divert global attention from its ongoing atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir.

In his comments, Pakistan’s former high commissioner to India Abdul Basit said Pakistan’s security forces are vigilant enough to give befitting response to Indian aggression.

He said Pakistan wants to resolve all outstanding issues with India through peaceful negotiations, but New Delhi is reluctant to reciprocate to Pakistan’s peace overtures.

The former high commissioner said India’s war mongering posturing is posing serious threat to regional peace and stability.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned scientist Samar Mubarakmand said the world recognizes Pakistan as a nuclear state, which maintained balance of power in the region.

He said Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and believes in peaceful resolution of all outstanding regional disputes.

Speaking on the occasion, former defence secretary Lt General, retried, Asif Yaseen Malik expressed the confidence that Pakistan nuclear program is far better than that of India’s defence system.

