India using molestation of IOK women as weapon of war

Denial of justice to victims of Shopian tragedy deplored

Srinagar, May 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, India is using rape and molestation of women as a weapon of war to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

An analytical report issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, in connection with the completion of eleven years to the gory incident of Shopian double rape and murder said that women were the worst victims of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. The report maintained that Indian troops had molested 11,204 women since January 1989 till date.

Indian men in uniform had abducted 17-year-old Aasiya and her 22-year-old sister-in-law Neelofar after they had gone to their orchard on this day in 2009, gang-raped and subsequently murdered them in custody. Their bodies were recovered from a shallow stream in the area on the next morning.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that India was victimizing the Kashmiri women for their active role in the ongoing freedom movement.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Umar Aadil Dar, addressing a party meeting and General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, in a statement in Srinagar deplored that despite the passage of 11 years, people of the territory and family of Aasiya and Neelofar were still waiting for justice.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Abdul Hameed Butt, addressing a meeting held through videoconferencing on party’s Founding Day, today, said that no power on earth could become a hurdle between the Kashmiris and their freedom as they had rendered unparalleled sacrifices for this cause.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested two youth identified as Aasif Ahmed Dar and Muzamil Ahmed Peer from Panditpora Kralgund checkpoint in Kupwara district. The police have labeled the youth as over-ground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen.

The AJK-chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, at a meeting in Islamabad paid rich tributes to Aasiya and Neelofar of Shopian. The participants demanded of the world community to hold India accountable for its crimes in occupied Kashmir.

In Uttar Pradesh, an FIR has been registered against two Kashmiri students studying at Aligarh Muslim University over a Facebook post. A per reports, the students had declared Pakistan as their home country in their posts. The police filed a case based on a written complaint from a local pro-Hindutva politician, Deepak Sharma Aazad, against the Kashmiri students at Atrauli police station.

