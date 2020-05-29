Indian LS Speaker nominates 15 MPs to delimitation commission

New Delhi, May 29 (KMS): Speaker of Lok Sabha (lower house of Indian Parliament), Om Birla has nominated 15 MPs from occupied Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh to assist the Delimitation Commission in redrawing the Lok Sabha and the Assembly constituencies of the northeastern States and Kashmir.

Delimitation in occupied Kashmir is aimed at affecting the number of voters in the Muslim populated areas to give BJP and other communal parties a majority in the occupied territory so that they could pass laws through the so-called Kashmir Assembly in future in line with the Hindutva ideology.

The Associate Members of the Delimitation Commission nominated for occupied Kashmir are Indian minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, and Members of Indian Parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi and Jugal Kishore Sharma.

The appointments were made after the Commission had recently written to Om Birla and other presiding officers of the Assemblies to nominate associate members to help the panel in its task.

The Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioners of Kashmir and the four northeastern States will be its ex-officio members.

