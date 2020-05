Srinagar, May 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested two youth in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The police arrested the youth identified as Aasif Ahmed Dar and Muzamil Ahmed Peer from Panditpora Kralgund checkpoint in the district.

The police have labeled the youth as over-ground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Like this: Like Loading...