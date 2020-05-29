JKLF playing its role in liberation struggle: Hameed Butt

Srinagar, May 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Abdul Hameed Butt, has said that JKLF is the name of a movement and revolution which is playing its role in the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation struggle.

Abdul Hameed Butt was interacting with party leaders and activists in Srinagar, today, on the occasion of the 43rd Founding Day of the party.

He said that the liberation movement was at its peak across the territory and the people of occupied Kashmir including JKLF members were rendering unprecedented sacrifices. He said that the JKLF was formed by its founder Chairman, late Amanullah Khan, on May 29, 1977 along with a few patriotic statesmen in the UK. More than one lakh Kashmiris, including liberation leader, Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt, have nourished the freedom movement with their own blood, he added.

Abdul Hameed Butt said, “In the journey of 43 years, our forefathers faced innumerable ups and downs and gave unprecedented sacrifices. The JKLF leadership, including its Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, is not only adhering to the guiding principles of its predecessors but is also making sacrifices to achieve the aims and objectives enshrined in the party constitution.”

He further said that due to the continued struggle and sacrifices of the martyrs, Kashmir would definitely achieve freedom from India. He said that the unprecedented sacrifices were unforgettable and no power in the earth could be a hurdle in the way of Kashmiris’ freedom.

Referring to the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, he said that India had made it a routine to keep the leadership under illegal detention, torture youth, demolish houses and properties, harass freedom-loving people under the guise of coronavirus and ban media to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice, which was condemnable.

He drew the attention of the world human rights organizations towards the human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. He appealed to the international community to impress upon India to stop its state terrorism in the occupied territory.

