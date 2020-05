Rawalpindi, May 29 (KMS): Nazir Ahmed, an activist of Kashmir freedom movement, passed away in Rawalpindi, today, due to heart attack. He was 35.

Nazir Ahmed belonged to Larkipora, Dooru Shahabad of Islamabad district of occupied Kashmir and had been affiliated with the Kashmir freedom movement since his youth.

Funeral prayers of the deceased will be offered today (Friday) at 7:00pm in Adiala, Rawalpindi.

Like this: Like Loading...