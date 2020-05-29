Modi’s Hindutva plan endangers peace of South Asia

Islamabad, May 29 (KMS): Representative of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party (IPP) in Azad Kashmir and Pakistan, Syed Mushtaq Hussain, has said that Hindutva plan being implemented by Modi has endangered the peace and tranquility of South Asia.

Syed Mushtaq Hussain in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the international community must come forward in a practical manner to save this region from this danger.

He said that the persecution of minorities especially Muslims under the guise of black laws like CAA and NRC had become a norm in Modi’s India and even their holy places were being attacked. He pointed out that efforts are underway to forcibly convert minorities to Hinduism under a well-engineered project of ‘Homecoming’.

Syed Mushtaq Hussain said that in order to further its expansionist ambitions, the Modi regime was targeting neighhouring countries, the latest example being Nepal. He maintained that Modi government’s evil designs against its minorities and its neighbhours will have dangerous consequences for the entire region.

The IPP leader further said that India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 for the fulfillment of its expansionist ambitions, and in order to maintain this occupation it had so far martyred millions of Kashmiris, destroyed their properties and continued to do so with full vigor.

He also paid glowing tributes to all the Kashmiri martyrs and reiterated the Kashmiris’ commitment to carry forward their mission at all costs.

Like this: Like Loading...