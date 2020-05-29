UeI expresses solidarity with family of Aasiya and Neelofar

Srinagar, May 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami (UeI) has expressed solidarity with the family of Aasiya and Neelofar of Shopian, who were gang-raped and murdered by the Indian men in uniform in 2009.

Indian men in uniform abducted Aasiya (17) and her sister-in-law Neelofar (22) after they had gone to tend their orchard on this day in 2009, gang-raped and subsequently murdered them in custody.

The Ummat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the heinous offence was a testimony to the operational procedure of Indian forces and Indian judiciary in occupied Kashmir. The incident and its aftermath, the non-delivery of justice, is a blot on the face of a self-claimed largest democracy of the world, he added.

Meanwhile, the President of Ummat-e-Islami AJK-chapter, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah, in a statement in Islamabad on the 11th martyrdom anniversary of the two women said that the organization expressed solidarity with them and other women who had been victimized for the past decades.

He also demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Muhammad Shafi Shariyati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Muhammad Ayub Dar, Muhammad Ashraf Pirzada, Meraj-ud-Din Nanda, Showket Hakeem, Younis Khanday, Hilal Ahmed, Sartaj Alai and Bilal Sheikh languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

