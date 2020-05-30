FM urges world to take quick notice of growing extremism of Indian Govt

Islamabad, May 30 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India is putting the entire regional peace and stability at stake due to its aggressive designs.

He expressed these views while talking to Special Assistant on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yusuf, who called on him in Islamabad.

The Foreign Minister urged international community to take quick notice of the growing extremism of Indian government specially the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in foreign countries owing to the coronavirus also came under discussion.

