Jammu, May 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a soldier of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) committed suicide at an army camp in Jammu, today.

The BSF man identified as Constable Rajeev Lohan, a resident of Sivasagar district of Assam, was found hanging in the bathroom of his residence at Paloura camp.

This incident raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 452 since January 2007 till date.

