JKYSF delegation enquires about Sehrai’s health in IOK

Srinagar, May 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, today, visited the residence of Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Srinagar to enquire about his health and to express solidarity with him.

The delegation was led by JKYSF Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, and comprised Advocate Asif Baba, Tauseef Ahmed, Ghulam Rasool Kaloo, Faisal Ahmed, Advocate Zia, Minority in charge, Angath Singh Khalisa and other social activists.

During the meeting, Umar Aadil Dar assured Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai that he would not budge an inch from his stand on Kashmir and offered full support to the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. He also reiterated his resolve to resist all nefarious designs of India, tooth and nail.

He prayed for health of Ashraf Sehrai and offered Fateha for his son, Junaid Sehrai, who was recently martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Nawakadal area of Srinagar.

The JKYSF Chairman also paid glorious tributes to Aasiya and Nilofer of Shopian on their 11th martyrdom anniversaries. He said that killers of the two women were roaming free and the authorities had provided them protection since then. “People of Kashmir are not satisfied and are still awaiting a fair trial and demanding exemplary punishment for the Indian forces’ personnel involved in this heinous crime,” he added.

Dead bodies of Aasiya (17) and her sister-in-law Neelofar (22) recovered from a shallow stream in Shopian on this day in 2009. They were abducted, ganraped and subsequently killed by Indian men in uniform in custody after they had gone to their orchard on May 29 in 2009.

