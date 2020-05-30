Kashmir movement in final phase: Scholar

Islamabad, May 30 (KMS): Professor Khursheed Ahmad, an economist and prominent intellectual, has said that the Kashmir movement has entered its final phase but it is difficult to predict the duration of this phase.

Professor Khursheed Ahmad, a Pakistani scholar, who shuttles between Lahore and London, said in his weekly column published by the World News TV UK website: “The present stage of the Kashmir movement is effective and decisive…There are some signs that it is the last stage of this movement.”

“The real issue is the Indian occupation. The internationally settled solution to this problem is a plebiscite for the right of self-determination. This issue is the central point. India wants that people should forget the UN resolutions on Kashmir…The main issue of the right to self-determination should be raised at every level,” the professor said.

In his detailed analysis, Professor Khurshid Ahmad, who has been writing on the issue for the past several decades, said: “We all should adopt an effective and consistent line of thinking and action. We can delay some matters in the struggle of our collective life as a nation. We can ignore a few things for some reasons. But we cannot ignore Kashmir or give it a second position as a Pakistani and a Muslim. It must have a main position.”

