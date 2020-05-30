‘Must go beyond statements for Kashmir’

Karachi, May 30 (KMS): Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah must go beyond mere statements and take practical steps against the decades-long illegitimate Indian occupation in the valley, stated Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairperson Syed Mustafa Kamal.

He expressed these views while addressing a party meeting on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

“The world will not raise its voice for the oppressed Kashmiri people until it is made to realise that world peace is annexed to peace in Kashmir,” claimed Kamal, adding, “The unfortunate reality is that countries do not stand with the oppressed but with their own interests, which are related to trade with India.”

Kamal maintained that if the world wanted to safeguard its interests, it must push the Indian state to grant Kashmiris their legitimate right of self-determination under the United Nations charter.

He added that with the world-wide lockdown over the past six months, the global community must open its eyes to the lockdown in Kashmir, where oppression and barbarism were prevailing.

He further claimed the Indian state has been committing genocide against Muslims, despite its claims of being secular. Meanwhile, its army is harassing and tormenting civilians, Kamal asserted, punishing Kashmiris solely for being Muslims.

“Kashmir is a war of truth and falsehood between the oppressed Kashmiris and the oppressive Indian rulers,” he insisted. “The oppression in Kashmir has been carrying on for decades and in a situation like this, it is a criminal act for the Muslim Ummah to remain silent.”

Like this: Like Loading...