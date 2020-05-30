One more person dies of COVID-19 in IOK, toll rises to 28

Srinagar, May 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the death toll due to the coronavirus rose to 28 after an elderly person died of the infectious disease at a hospital in Srinagar.

A 70-year-old man from Aliarpora, Bagander area of Shopian died at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on Thursday evening and on Friday his sample tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted in the hospital on Wednesday as pneumonia patient with underlying hypertension and diabetes mellitus.

With this fatality, the death toll due to the COVID-19 reached 28 in occupied Kashmir – 25 in Kashmir and 3 in Jammu.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in occupied Kashmir stood at 2238 till Friday. Of these, 1728 cases are in the Kashmir Valley, 436 in Jammu region and 74 are in Ladakh region.

Like this: Like Loading...