APHC rejects Modi’s speech on Kashmir

India can’t change Kashmir’s disputed status

Srinagar, May 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally-recognized disputed territory and India cannot change its status, unilaterally.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar rejected the reasons cited by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his latest speech to justify the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution. The statement said that the UN resolutions were ample proof of the fact that Jammu and Kashmir was a dispute and that India had failed to convince the world about the steps taken by New Delhi on August 05, last year, and thereafter. The APHC asked India to shun its intransigence on Kashmir and pave the way resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Angad Singh Khalsa in a statement in Srinagar said, as per the UN resolutions India cannot change the Kashmir’s disputed status. He added that the revocation of Kashmir’s special status was blatant violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

A Kashmiri professor at Dadri-based Shiv Nadar University, New Delhi, Mr. Siddiq Wahid while reacting to the Modi’s speech on Kashmir in a media interview said that the speech by Indian Prime Minister could trigger more anger in Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, General Secretary, Pir Hilal Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the solution of Kashmir dispute lied in the implementation of the United Nations resolutions and Kashmiri people would continue their peaceful struggle till complete success. Ittehad-e-Islami in a statement in Srinagar denounced India for killing innocent Kashmiri people on daily basis. Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement expressed concern over non-provision of medical facilities to the ailing party Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, who is languishing in Central Jail, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leader, Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement in Islamabad said that Indian troops had raided the house of Kareemabad area of Pulwama and abducted his elder brother Abdul Kabeer Mir along with his two sons Shabbir Ahmad Mir and Omar Kabeer Mir. He maintained that the troops left Shabbir and Omar after subjecting them to brutal torture while there are no reports about the whereabouts of their father, Abdul Kabeer Mir. Shabbir Mir is presently being treated at district hospital, Pulwama.

Like this: Like Loading...