India can’t change Kashmir’s disputed status: Angad Singh

Srinagar, May 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum and in charge of Minority Cell, Angad singh Khalsa has said that according to the United Nations resolutions no unilateral step by India can change the Kashmir’s disputed status.

Angad singh Khalsa in a statement issued in Srinagar, reacting on Narinder Modi’s statement on abrogation of Article 370, said that the Indian government’s decision to repeal Kashmir’s special status was against the UN resolutions.

He said that it was a brazen display of dictatorship and ruthlessness wherein 10 million forces’ personnel deployed in the territory were snatching rights of innocent Kashmiris, and the people of Kashmir would never accept it, he added.

Angad Singh Khalsa said that it was battle of ideas which India had lost miserably with its dictatorial behavior and it would never take control on sentiments and aspirations of the Kashmir people.

He deplored that not only Kashmiris but all minorities of India including Sikhs, Muslims, Dalits and Christians were victims of Modi’s Hindutva.

Like this: Like Loading...