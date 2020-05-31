Indian troops raid my house in IOK: Majeed Mir

Islamabad, May 31 (KMS): APHC-AJK leader, Abdul Majeed Mir has said that Indian troops have raided his house of at Karimabad in Pulwama, occupied Kashmir, and arrested his elder brother, Abdul Kabeer Mir, his two sons, Shabir Ahmed Mir and Umar Kabir Mir. Later the two sons were released after being subjected to severe torture, he added.

Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement issued in Islamabad said Shabbir Ahmed is currently undergoing treatment at the District Hospital and Omar Kabir is also in serious condition while no one knows whereabouts of Abdul Kabeer Mir.

