Kashmir solution lies in implementation of UN resolutions: DPM

Health condition of ailing Abdul Samad Inqilabi deteriorating in jail

Srinagar, May 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM) has said that solution of Kashmir dispute lies in the implementation of the United Nations (UN) resolutions and Kashmiri people will continue their peaceful struggle till complete success.

DPM General Secretary Pir Hilal Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people and UN resolutions, lasting peace could not be established in South Asia.

He expressed concern over the introduction of new domicile laws in Kashmir by India and said that the laws had made Indian citizens eligible to get permanent citizenship in Kashmir. He termed it an Israeli-style action and said that as a result, India was pursuing a policy of changing the demography by settling non-Kashmiris in the territory.

The DPM leader deplored that the Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiri people particularly youth on daily basis to suppress the liberation movement but would never succeed in their sinister designs. He urged the United Nations and the world community to play their role in implementing the UN Kashmir resolutions so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement expressed concern over non-provision of medical facilities to the ailing party Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi despite repeated appeals by his family members.

An ITA spokesman said that the health of Abdul Samad Inqilabi, languishing in Central Jail, Srinagar, is deteriorating with each passing day. He said that the party chairman was being deprived of medical treatment despite doctors had advised the authorities, some two months ago, to admit him in a Srinagar hospital for heart treatment.

